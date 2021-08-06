The website Only in Your State published ‘10 Small Towns In Rural Missouri That Are Downright Delightful’ on July 22, and Hollister was ranked number 8 on the list.
According to the article, written by Liz Oliver, one of the most popular places to visit in Hollister is the Downing Street Historic District with its unique architecture of the buildings. The buildings were constructed, in the Tudor style reminiscent of English villages, between 1909 and 1920. The buildings were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Hollister Alderman Lamar Patton said the city is proud to be named on the list.
“We are glad to see the downtown area get recognized for what all of us have known about it. It is a great and special area that has so many things going on,” Patton said. “(It) has a diversity of experiences such as dining, shopping, and the arts. You have all of that going on down there.”
Patton said the popularity and uniqueness of the downtown area, Downing Street, is no surprise to local residents.
“We are so glad they are getting recognized for what we believe has not been a secret,” Patton said. “For most evenings for the past year and a half, you just haven’t been able to get down there because it is so busy.”
Parking in the historic district has been an issue as the street has become a destination spot for locals and tourists alike, Patton said.
“We are hoping to help the (parking issue) soon,” Patton said. “We are working on some ideas and we have some things going to improve parking. It is kind of a good problem to have.”
Only In Your State is a website featuring articles penned by a team of travel writers. The website was launched in 2015, and has over 100,000 articles highlighting hidden gems, little known attractions, and natural wonders of each of our 50 unique states, according to their website.
On the website Only in Your State states they are ranked the 2nd largest travel and information site on the web according to comscore.
For more information visit onlyinyourstate.com.
