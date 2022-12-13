The city of Branson’s Public Works department has been preparing for a possible harsh winter season.
The city has over 250 lane-miles of roadway inside the city limits which are treated and plowed under a prepared list of priority areas.
Public Works crew began preparation in November by holding a winter weather training event for snow plow and salt spreader drivers and personnel. The city has a team which monitors weather conditions and patterns, and if freezing rain is imminent, they will dispatch the city’s winter weather crew to pretreat bridges and high-priority, high-traffic areas.
The crews will work 24 hours a day if needed, in 12 hour shifts, on 10 different snow routes within the city. Every city-owned street will be treated and cleared of snow.
The city maintains two salt barns which when full has a combined total of 1,200 tons of material for roads. This supply includes road salt, rock chips, and mixed materials which are used depending on the type of winter weather.
The city also can produce mixtures of salt brine, beet juice, and calcium chloride for pre-treatment of roadways. According to MoDOT, the mixtures are used based on the anticipated temperatures during the winter event:
Regular water-based salt brine works well until 25 degrees.
Beet juice is added to the mix between 25 degrees and 5 degrees.
Calcium chloride added to the mix between 5 degrees and -10 degrees.
Beet juice can also help reduce the negative impact of salt on road material.
More information about the city of Branson’s storm preparations can be found in Public Works’ Winter Weather Preparedness section of the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
