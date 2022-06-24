The time has come once again to wear your best red, white and blue outfits, wave our flags and to gather communities together to celebrate the birth of our country.
The Fourth of July is just over a week away and we have the scope of several area locations which are hosting fireworks displays and Fourth of July activities.
The College of the Ozarks kicks off the celebrations with their Honor America Celebration on Sunday, June 26. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude with a fireworks display at sunset. It is free and the public is welcome to attend. Food and drink vendors and entertainment will be offered.
On Friday, July 1, Kimberling City will light up the sky over Table Rock Lake with their 35th Annual Fireburst display. Fireburst is sponsored by the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and is solely funded by community and business donations. The display will begin at dusk, near the Kimberling City bridge, with the best viewing being near the Kimberling City bridge on land or by boat. There will be outdoor family activities throughout the day.
The Branson Landing will host their 15th Annual Liberty Light Up to celebrate America’s independence on Sunday, July 3. The Liberty Light Up will feature a music concert with the talents of Damsel followed by The Dirty Saints. The music will begin at 5 p.m. and be followed by a choreographed fireworks display to fill the skies over Lake Taneycomo. This event is free and open to the public. There will also be a Beer Garden, which will open at 5 p.m., sponsored by Wil Fischer Budweiser.
On Independence Day, area residents and visitors can choose from the two oldest displays in the area. Hollister will hold its 69th Annual Fireworks Display and Rockaway Beach will hold its 58th Annual Rockin’ Rockaway Beach 4th of July Celebration on Monday, July 4.
The Hollister display is the only hand-lit display by a municipality in Missouri. On July 4, residents and visitors are invited to come enjoy the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park to spend time with family and community before the display will be hand lit by firefighters with Western Taney County Fire Protection District. The WTCFPD will also be grilling in the park, with food purchased benefiting the fire district. Snow cones from Brian’s Brain Freeze will also be available at the park. Music will be performed by Harmony’s Trio, who will sing the National Anthem at 7 p.m., and then perform a 30 minute show, before the fireworks. The fireworks will be lit around dusk.
The Rockin’ Rockaway Beach celebration will be an all day event, beginning at noon in downtown Rockaway Beach. It will feature food trucks, vendors, and the Top of the Rock Arm Wrestling Competition. Music will be provided by Black Note from 6 to 9 p.m. and those in attendance will also be entertained by the Samoan Fire Knife Dancer following Black Note. Fireworks will begin immediately following the show.
