The Branson Board of Aldermen held a one-day retreat with city staff on Friday, June 3, with the intention of looking toward the future of the city.
The session, called “Collaborating for Success,” was organized by acting City Manager Lisa Westfall and her staff. It covered a wide range of topics like the city’s financial management software, employee workloads, customer service, and items of critical importance due to budget issues from past years.
“Our city is better off when we’re all collaborating with each other,” Mayor Larry Milton said at the opening of the meeting.
Westfall agreed with the mayor’s assessment.
“When we all come together with everybody’s talent and experience, it completes city hall,” Westfall said.
The session opened with the city’s IT Department bringing up an item considered a critical need for the city; replacement of the current financial management software. The current system, NaviLine, is based on an AS-400 operating system developed by IBM in the 1980s and has been in use by the city since at least 1994, according to IT staff.
“Every department has said to me at some point ‘I need better software to run my department’,” IT Head Chad Forster said. “In a perfect world, it’s what we want. However, the priorities of staff, particularly the finance department, didn’t prioritize funding it.”
Forster noted he’s put a replacement software proposal into the budget multiple times and has had it removed every year it was proposed.
Department heads told the aldermen their departments have been keeping track of their budgets via Excel spreadsheets because the current system does not run in real time and it doesn’t give them current information upon which to make their decisions.
“If we didn’t keep our spreadsheet, we wouldn’t know where the crap our budget is,” Public Works Director Keith Francis said.
Staff told the aldermen the software doesn’t allow different budget areas to work with each other and in some cases it requires the same data to be entered three times, such as the city’s fuel management system.
The Branson Police Department had to create their own system to track their overtime because it couldn’t be done in the current system.
Forster said a new system would give the city a huge advantage in an area the aldermen have been touting since the newest members were sworn in: transparency. He said any new system would have “real time financial transparency” and would allow the city’s website to provide residents with up-to-the-day information about city expenditures and revenues.
HR Director Jan Fischer said a lot of the internal systems within departments were created because of limitations on the software and it can create a mindset of “this is the way we’ve always done it.”
Forster said he felt it was vital the city replace their software on their terms, especially with such an older system currently in use. If the current provider decides to stop supporting the software, it forces the city to make a change when it might not be in a position to afford it.
He also noted how the Parks Department, Police Department, and other city departments moved on to use other software to fill in the deficiencies from the current system.
Milton said this could be a byproduct of Branson’s growth.
“Our town grew from a small town to a medium sized town, but our mindset didn’t grow with it,” Milton said. “We’re going to have growing pains, additional expenses to be brought up to speed.”
Milton called the current software management system something from the electronic “stone ages.”
Staff members hoped the 2023 budget would include a software replacement, which could take up to three years for full implementation.
Several items related to the city’s HR department were discussed including a salary study and compensation plan, which has been underway by Fischer and his team. Several department heads noted current employees are working more than 40 hours per week to complete the work assigned to their role, meaning the city really needs to expand city staff so “we don’t have employees essentially working a job and a half.”
Fischer also noted his examination of the city’s insurance situation has the city “extremely over-insured on all levels.” He said it could be in the city’s best interest to self-fund their own health insurance plan because “around 80% of city employees spend less than $1,000 on medical claims each year.”
Westfall and the mayor spurred a discussion of customer service among city staff to work to increase the positive nature of their service.
“Who are our customers? Citizens. Business owners. They’re our customers,” Milton said.
Westfall told the staff they should focus on listening, beyond just the surface basis, of questions being asked by someone seeking help from the city to see what they are really trying to obtain from city services.
“Don’t assume,” Westfall said. “Stop and ask more questions to see if you can understand them in a more in-depth way.”
Westfall noted many people choose to take care of items involving the city online, there are still a significant number of residents who do not want to go through the internet versus interacting with city staff. She also said to remember residents usually do not know “government terminology,” so focus on not using terms unfamiliar to residents.
Milton mentioned city staff with roles like building inspectors and code enforcement staff could be more customer service facing in dealing with issues related to code violations.
“If we have the customer service mindset with someone building a house, restaurant or shopping center, if the mindset was more of the helpful side, it would make a difference,” Milton said. “Now, we never compromise on things matter to health and safety of our citizens, and we don’t allow violation of codes, but we can say ‘no, you can’t do it that way, but did you think about doing something this way?’”
A minor discussion took place about Branson moving from a fourth-class city to a charter city, which would give the city’s residents more voice into the laws and regulations of the community, including the form of government. Currently, Missouri has 36 “home rule” charter cities, and Milton said the process could take 18 months or more, including a petition of at least 10% of city residents calling for the change and passage in an election.
“There have been several times the city has wanted to do something and the state has told us no,” Milton said.
The staff also discussed issues related to land annexation within the city, including the zoning of land when it is annexed and who is responsible for providing utilities to a piece of property being brought into the city.
Public Works head Francis noted the city is in need of about $6.5 million in stormwater repair and mitigation efforts. He also said a majority of the city’s roads were “under a 50% condition factor” meaning they need significant repair and refurbishment.
Utilities Director Kendall Powell said his staff is dealing with leaks in the city’s water system on a basis where they’re just “trying to keep pace” with the breaks.
The staff held minor discussions about budget issues, and decided toward the end of the session to schedule another staff-wide meeting for September to look mainly at budget issues for the upcoming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.