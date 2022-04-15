One of the Ozark’s richest men is reportedly richer than last year.
Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, was again ranked as one of the richest people in the world by Forbes magazine. The magazine ranked 2,668 billionaires in the world, 87 fewer than on last year’s list, with Tesla founder Elon Musk ranked at the top, displacing last year’s No. 1, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The list has a combined worth of $12.7 trillion, $400 billion less than last year’s list. The majority of the drops came from Russia, where 34 billionaires fell below the qualifying mark following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Of those on the list, Forbes found 1,000 billionaires were richer than last year, a subset of the list which includes Johnny Morris.
Morris ranked 424th in the 2022 listing. The magazine estimates Morris’ net worth at $6 billion, tying him with a Russian oil magnate, a major US IT provider, Swedish and Norwegian real estate developers, and the owners of Australia’s biggest bathroom & plumbing supplier.
The total is just over $1.9 billion from last year.
Morris was ranked 705th in the 2021 billionaire listing, and 616th in 2020.
“We share a steadfast belief the future of our industry, and the outdoor sports we all love, depends -- more than anything else -- on how we manage our natural resources,” Morris told Forbes.
Morris has steadily moved up the billionaire’s list after a serious fall in net worth during the COVID-19 pandemic year, when Forbes estimated Morris lost around $2.5 billion.
Founded in 1972, Morris has made Bass Pro one of the world’s biggest outdoors retailers, with 170 stores. He doubled the company’s size in 2017 when he orchestrated the purchase of rival Cabela’s.
Bass Pro recently held a five-day special event, the World’s Fishing Fair, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.