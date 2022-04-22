A nurse at Cox Branson Cancer Center has been named the first ever McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse.
Stephanie Etheridge was chosen as the winner from a list of 1,100 nominated nurses. The award was given to a nurse “who exhibits the ultimate dedication to their patients and goes above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times.”
“Stephanie is everything a leader wants in an employee; but more importantly, she is everything patients need in a nurse,” Cancer Center Director Benjamin Morris told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Stephanie consistently cares for each patient like he/she is her own grandmother or grandfather - just like family. She will tell you she is just doing her duty or giving the same compassionate care as the other nurses at Cox Cancer Center Branson. While it is true the team here (nurses, other clinical staff, and the support staff) are compassionate, diligent and loving, Stephanie helps set the example. Stephanie is one of the department’s charge nurses and preceptor to new staff.”
Morris said Etheridge is routinely mentioned by name on patient experience surveys because of her efforts above and beyond in the radiation oncology department at Cox Branson or Hulston Cancer Center at CoxSouth.
“Stephanie does not seek out the spotlight when it comes to recognizing her excellence,” Morris said. ”In fact, when we announced to the rest of the Cox Cancer Center Branson team Stephanie was being honored, she passed recognition on to God and her service to Him. Caring for people during troubling times to Stephanie is a calling from God and it is apparent to all.”
Assistant Nurse Manager Jamille Twedt said Etheridge is one of the “very best nurses” she’s known in her career.
“Stephanie puts her patients first at all times, has a can-do attitude which is appreciated by everyone, and is one of the strongest team members in the cancer center,” Twedt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Stephanie shines her star brightly every day, providing light for patients undergoing tough decisions and treatments, often physically and mentally taxing. Stephanie receives a great deal of patient [comments] and significant other compliments on her positive attitude plus skills and knowledge.”
Twedt noted Etheridge won the “Advancement in Nursing Excellence and Professional Achievement” award in 2020.
“So, not only is she an excellent patient care advocate, she actively assists her peers in advancing their knowledge by being a superior preceptor for new hires as well as mentor for all the cancer center nurses,” Twedt said.
Etheridge will receive a Visa gift card and a certificate for being named 2022 Outstanding Nurse.
