A Galena woman is facing murder charges and an associate is facing felony charges connected with the slaying of a man whose body was found in dumped in Dade County.
Stone County officials report Sheila Rennee Phillips, 58, shot 59-year-old Billy Mack Walker inside a residence in Galena. Walker then asked Gerald Keith Hoffman, 55, to assist her in the disposal of Walker’s body.
The Dade County Sheriff Max Huffman contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Dec. 15, 2021, after a body was found next to County Road 187, north of Route EE. Investigators discovered the nude body of a man face down next to the east side of the roadway. Fingerprint identification was used to determine the man’s identity as Walker.
An autopsy confirmed Walker was the victim of a homicide.
Court documents say investigators then went to the home of Sheila Phillips on Lakeview Lane in Galena on Dec. 16, 2021, who said she was Walker’s ex-girlfriend. Police determined Walker had been living in the home.
Hoffman was interviewed by investigators at the Stone County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13, 2022, and according to a probable cause statement initially claimed to have shot Walker three times with a .22 caliber gun while Walker was sitting in a chair in the living room.
He then said he and Phillips took Walker’s body in a blanket and “transported him to a gravel road by Stockton Lake” before they dumped him along the side of the road. Upon returning to Phillips’ home, the pair burned Walker’s clothing, the blanket used for transport, and the chair Walker was sitting on when he died.
Phillips was then interviewed later on Jan. 13, at her residence where she admitted helping to dispose of Walker’s body.
Both Phillips and Hoffman were initially charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, a class E felony. Despite his admission to police he had been the one who shot and killed Walker, murder charges were not initially filed against Hoffman.
Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the reason was additional information discovered following the arrests of the pair.
On Jan. 14, Hoffman spoke with investigators for a follow-up interview. In the interview, he changed his statement and said Sheila Phillips had come to a storage unit behind 110 Lakeview Lane in Galena where he had been living and asked for his help. When he arrived at her residence, she told him she had shot Walker. Hoffman said he then saw Walker’s corpse inside the residence. He confirmed he had still helped dispose of the body and destroy evidence.
Phillips made two phone calls from the Stone County Jail on Jan. 14, which were recorded by investigators. In both calls, Phillips said she was “not going to allow someone else to suffer for something she had done.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Stone County prosecutors amended their felony complaint against Phillips to add a charge of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. If convicted, she faces life in prison or the death penalty.
Both Hoffman and Phillips were in the Stone County Jail without bond the morning of Jan. 18, although Hoffman was scheduled for a detention hearing that afternoon before Judge Alan Blankenship. Neither of the pair had an attorney listed for them in Missouri Casenet.
