A living nativity scene will be performed in Branson Sunday night, Dec. 18.
“A Night of Nativity: An Outdoor Living Nativity” will be performed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 21 Malone St., Branson, and will also feature live music from Christmas carolers.
“We are proud to display our newly expanded production,” Event Coordinator Gina Brandt said. “It’s just one night to put aside the commercialism and focus back on what the real meaning of Christmas is and remember why we celebrate it, that’s what we’re trying to create for people with this Live Nativity.”
Inside the church a handbell choir will perform and there will be a display of nativity scenes created by a variety of artists, from miniature to full sized displays. Vintage Paris will have coffee and hot cocoa available for guests.
The first 100 families to attend will receive a fruit and nut goodie bag.
“There’s always such a hustle and bustle in town, but when you walk down the path of hundreds of luminaries leading to the Manger it’s really impactful,” Brandt said. “It’s an opportunity to just put aside all the craziness. There is something different about seeing it live that really changes your attitude about Christmas. You just have to experience it to know how it feels. We all take our kids to see Santa, maybe this year will be the first time for many to see a living nativity.”
The living nativity won’t just have a live Joseph, Mary, and Jesus, but also various animals.
“The live nativity will include animals, as well as a camel and donkey,” Brandt said. “One of my favorite pieces of trivia to share is the significance of the donkey, every donkey on its back has a darker patch of fur shaped in a cross going down its spine and over its shoulder blades, according to legend, donkeys have that because Christ rode a donkey his last time into Jerusalem before his crucifixion, so now each donkey has a cross on its back to remind us of Jesus Christ.”
The church is also making their sanctuary available during the event for those who might be seeking a quiet time during the holiday season.
More information about the event can be found on the church’s website, faithbranson.org, or by calling 417-334-2469.
