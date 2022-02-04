Staff around Cox Medical Center Branson created temporary hotel rooms around the medical complex to house staff who would not be able to travel home because of the winter storm which descended on the region.
A social media from the hospital showed photographs of staffers turning offices, exam rooms, and closets into makeshift bedrooms.
“I think our commitment to our community comes from loving our community,” Social Worker Manager Janine Johns-Shaffer told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We need to be here for them when they need us. Sleeping in my office is not a sacrifice, it is a small thing I can do to make sure I am here at work tomorrow to help others.”
On Thursday, Feb. 3, staff were working in positions which had nothing to do with the job they were hired for. Security was serving breakfast, lab techs were stocking shelves, and nurses were running the register in the dining room.
President William Mahoney was proud of his team.
“As I walked around the hospital this evening our staff were focused on the one…the one that needed them,” Mahoney told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It was amazing that they knew the oncoming storm would limit their ability to get home or make their journey home nerve wrecking. However, they still kept their passion and focused on the one. It is not a job, it is a calling. I am blessed to be around a group of dedicated individuals who are such great examples of charity and sacrifice even amongst the various storms of life.”
