The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB have announced the candidates for their upcoming Board of Directors election in October.
New board members will come from three classes of business: Accommodations, Attractions, and General Business.
The nominees are:
Accommodations: Matt Growcock, Branson’s Nantucket; Raj Patel, LaQuinta Inn & Suites; Scott Skoglund, Lodge of the Ozarks; Wendy White, Hiltons of Branson.
Attractions: Chuck O’Day, Kuvera Partners; Brad Thomas, Silver Dollar City.
General Business: Evan Bradley, Ollis/Akers/Arney, Bay Mourer, Nabholz Construction Company, Sam Voisin, Branson Convention Center, Lynne Yaggy, CoxHealth.
The top two candidates with the most votes in the Accommodations and General Business categories, and the candidate with the most votes in the Attraction category, will begin three-year terms starting January 1, 2023.
The candidates were chosen by the Chamber/CVB’s Nominating Committee, but other candidates can be added to the ballot for the electronic election in October.
Additional candidates can be added to the ballot via a nominating petition which will have the original signatures of at least 20 voting members of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB. Petition forms and a list of the voting membership can be obtained through the Chamber office by calling 417-243-2103 or emailing mevinger@bransoncvb.com.
Competed petitions must be returned to the Chamber office before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 for the candidate to be added to the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.