Ozarks Technical Community College was the victim of cyber fraud.
OTC announced on Friday, April 15, it was robbed of nearly $900,000 this spring in a cyber fraud incident, according to a press release from OTC. Law enforcement was notified as soon as the fraud was discovered.
The loss of the funds will not affect students, classes or operations, states the release. No data or personal information was lost.
OTC is conducting a thorough review of the incident while it continues to work with law enforcement, according to OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon.
“We can’t provide all of the specifics at this time,” Higdon said, “but it appears the criminals succeeded in impersonating one of our vendors online and directed payments from the college into a fraudulent account.”
Law enforcement have requested OTC not disclose any more details due to it being an ongoing investigation, states the release.
“We will provide a more complete accounting of the incident as soon as we are able,” Higdon said. “Although the blame for this incident rests squarely on the criminals who committed this act, I want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ensure something like this cannot happen again.
“It is our hope that these criminals are swiftly brought to justice and that we are able to recover these funds. In the meantime, I want to express my profound thanks to everyone for the strong support we have received.”
OTC offers associate degrees and certificates in a variety of technical, allied health and two-year transfer degree programs, as well as workforce development opportunities. Classes are available at six locations throughout southwest Missouri, including the Table Rock Campus in Hollister. The college also offers the option to earn a complete associate degree online.
For more information on the college visit otc.edu.
