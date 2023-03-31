The Branson School District has announced the opening of kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year.
Children must reside within the boundaries of the Branson School District, turn five years old on or before July 31, 2023, and complete a developmental screening through the Branson Parents as Teachers program.
The screening process is free.
Screenings will take place at Buchanan Elementary, 1000 Buchanan Rd., Branson, on Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second round of screening will take place at Cedar Ridge Primary, 396 Cedar Ridge Dr., Branson, on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parents and guardians who cannot make those screening dates can contact the building their student would attend to arrange an alternate date and time.
Families will need to bring proof of residency, proof of age, and immunization records to screening appointments.
Screening appointment scheduling and more information is available at branson.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.