Women veterans were celebrated during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week with a special ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Stone Castle Hotel & Conference Center.
The 18th Annual Rose Petal Ceremony featured a pair of speakers, entertainment provided by the Clay Cooper Theatre, and lunch for the veterans and their families.
One of the speakers, Forsyth JROTC Leader and Marine 1st Sergeant (ret.) Marie Voegel, told the crowd about a female former slave from Missouri who turned soldier to serve her country during the Civil War, impersonating a man so she could join the Union Army.
“Her name was Cathay Williams, but she was also known as William Cathy,” Voegel said. “She wasn’t seen as a critical part of her unit, she was a cook. She was trying to figure out ‘Who I’m going to be and what I’m going to do with myself?’ This is the point in the story where you would expect me to say about some great acts or accolades, but I’m not. Cathay only served two years in the Army, because Cathay got sick. She had to go to the infirmary. Cathay had her very first complete physical.
“That’s when the doctor said ‘You’re not a man, you’re a woman, and you can’t serve in a Civil War army.’”
She was discharged in 1866, but then fooled the recruiting office again, and joined the newly forming all African-American units of soldiers known later as the Buffalo Soldiers, who served in the Western United States. Private Cathay Williams was the only woman to serve in the US Army as a Buffalo Soldier.
Voegel said Williams’ story resonated deeply with her, and a statement written about Williams by her biographer, Lazjee’ C. Lyles, really stood out.
“Williams’ biographer wrote ‘many female warriors accomplish extraordinary feats in the process of simply trying to live their lives, unaware of the far reaching impact their determination will have. They do cut through barriers to be heroes, but they often become legends,” Voegel said.
Voegel said many in the room likely felt the same way about their service, just seeing what they did as trying to be the best soldier they could be wherever they were serving at the time, and didn’t see the long-lasting impact their service had on the lives of others.
“Just like a pebble dropped in a bucket, it creates a small ripple,” Voegel said. “That ripple goes all the way to the edges and back to the center. Each and every one of you was a ripple in a bucket at one point of time. I am able to stand here today because of most of you.”
The actual rose petal release ceremony, held in the memory of female soldiers who gave their lives in service to the country, involved veterans from each branch of the service picking up a rose petal and dropping it into a pool of water in honor of those soldiers.
Army veteran Bob Smithers played taps following the ceremony.
Entertainment was provided after the ceremony during the lunch segment by award-winning vocalist Kari Garrison, and guitarist Barry Bales.
The date of the 2023 Rose Petal Ceremony was announced as Wednesday, Nov. 8.
