Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed into law a bill co-sponsored by Branson area state Rep. Brian Seitz.
House Bill 2116, known as the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” requires health care facilities to allow two “compassionate care visitors” who can have in-person contact with the resident or patient during visitation hours. The measure came in response to actions during the pandemic where family members were being kept from loved ones even when the loved ones were in end-of-life situations.
“My original bill, HB 2097, also known as the ‘No Patient Left Behind Act,’ would have required hospitals to allow patients to have visitors at any time – even during emergencies,” Seitz said. “The bill would have prohibited long-term care facilities from adopting policies during a health emergency which prevent family members, caregivers or public administrators from visiting residents. Combining my bill with three other similar bills allowed it to more readily flow through the system initiated in both the House and Senate. The goal was to get it passed, even if the format became slightly different.”
The signed bill gives the Department of Health and Senior Services until Jan. 1, 2023 to develop material to inform patients, residents, family members, and legal guardians about their rights through the bill. Health care facilities will be required to give copies of the material upon admission and on their primary website of the facility.
“This is the fulfillment of a campaign promise. I campaigned on the twin pillars of freedom and liberty, and this bill addresses both. It provides the freedom and liberty for patients to once again take charge of their own health care and secures their right to have loved ones visit them in both hospitals and long-term health care facilities. I’m proud of the work we did to get this bill across the finish line, and I’m honored to have played a role in its passage.”
Rep. Seitz was in attendance June 30, in Jefferson City as the governor signed the measure into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.