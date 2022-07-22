A former Branson area teacher has pleaded guilty in connection with a sex crime against a child.
Former Cedar Ridge Intermediate School teacher Thomas Louis Schembri III pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class B felony which can bring a sentence of not less than five years and not more than 15 years.
In September 2021, Schembri was arrested by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office after they received a call from the father of a 9-year-old girl saying her private reading tutor had taken inappropriate photos of her.
The victim told investigators at the Child Advocacy Center the photos were taken while she was sitting in a chair with her legs up, and she didn’t object at the time because she thought it was “going to cause a problem.”
Investigators found images on Schembri’s phone which matched the descriptions from the girl of the pictures which were taken of her. The photos had time stamps around 11:09 a.m., and the victim’s father said the tutoring session took place between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Detectives stated in the probable cause statement the photos were “predatory in nature.”
Branson Public Schools confirmed Schembri had resigned from the district immediately following his arrest. He had been with the district since 2017.
A request for comment from Schembri’s attorney was not returned by press time.
Missouri CaseNet shows a sentencing hearing for Schembri scheduled for Sept. 28, with Judge Laura Johnson.
