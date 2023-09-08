Two historic signs from the town of Garber made their way back home on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 31, during an informational meeting at Shepherd of the Hills State Park.
Garber, a former town located on the state park property just off of Sycamore Church Road, was established in the early 1890s when Joel Garber and his family settled along Roark Creek in Taney County. The Garber post office was established in 1895, and the town’s namesake served as postmaster until November of 1901. One of the signs presented Thursday evening was once affixed to a boxcar which served as the town’s train depot.
Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters member Larry Sifford was given the signs by Bob Zell of Rustic Timber Furniture Company in Branson West after an encounter with Zell’s son, Bobby.
“He said, ‘Come with me; I want to show you something,’ and so I thought, ‘Well, what do you got?’ and so he says, ‘Go back into the back room.’ He brought out these two (signs),” Sifford said. “He said ‘I believe that it would be a good idea for those to go back into the area where they came from, and I’d like to give them to you to help the Hillcrofters.’ So I called John Fullerton, and Curtis (Copeland) and I said, ‘You’re not going to believe this; I’ve got two signs from Garber.’ I said ‘we need to do something; I don’t want them in my garage. If something happens to them I would feel terrible,’ So at that time, I contacted our president and said I think it’s time we proposed to the state park folks and Carl (Bonnell) and the boys out there that we present these for showing out here on loan.”
During the presentation, members of the Hillcrofters and Garber expert John Fullerton presented an enlarged photo of the old Garber depot featuring the sign with some bystanders which included J.K. Ross, who the character “Old Matt” in Shepherd of the Hills was inspired by.
“This (photo) is from approximately 1914, right up on the tracks just not even three quarters of a mile away at the Garber town side of the town,” Fullerton said. “It was at this location from 1907 through 1956, and they made an agreement with the railroad to be presented with a retired boxcar to serve as their depot. So this was the depot going from 1909 into around the early 1930s. You can see the signage as we have here and this will be none other than J.K. Ross, the ‘Old Matt’ character in the Shepherd of the Hills novel, who was Garber’s postmaster from 1907 up to his death 100 years ago this year, which was July 14.”
Fullerton continued, expressing his appreciation for the signs returning to Garber.
“When Larry showed me this in his garage, I thought, ‘Dang, I’ve got the photo.’ So this is just cool to see it all come together. It just melts my heart.”
Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters President Curtis Copeland shared his excitement to partner with Missouri State Parks on the various projects which keep the Garber and surrounding area’s history preserved.
“We’re really excited to partner up with Missouri State Parks and have a chance to work out here at Shepherd of the Hills State Park,” Copeland said. “It really covers all of our missions all in one spot. We’ve been out here on some glade restoration. We’ve been out here buttoning up the schoolhouse and making it safe and secure and really feel like we’ve accomplished a lot working with various state parks and Carl (Bonnell) and crew. It’s been a great relationship there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.