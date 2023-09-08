Two historic signs from the town of Garber made their way back home on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 31, during an informational meeting at Shepherd of the Hills State Park.

Garber, a former town located on the state park property just off of Sycamore Church Road, was established in the early 1890s when Joel Garber and his family settled along Roark Creek in Taney County. The Garber post office was established in 1895, and the town’s namesake served as postmaster until November of 1901. One of the signs presented Thursday evening was once affixed to a boxcar which served as the town’s train depot. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.