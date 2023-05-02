Area residents interested in enhancing the region’s trail system hosted a summit at the Branson Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 26.
The event featured information from the Trails Task Force and a 10-year strategic plan for growing the trails and opportunities for tourists and residents to become more engaged in outdoor activities like hiking and mountain biking.
“I have a deep passion for our local trails,” Branson Alderman Marshall Howden told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “As I’m going around this exhibit, they even have my crazy master plan of connecting all the trails which is a long-term goal. We have short-term goals between that. We’re just thrilled. What I saw during COVID was people were moving toward outdoor activities and if we don’t capitalize on that as a community we’re going to miss out.”
One of the major goals in the master plan is the completion of the Roark Valley Heritage Trail, which would connect downtown Branson to the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, and then finally the upcoming Shepherd of the Hills State Park.
The trail would be approximately 5.3 miles from downtown to Henning, and 7.8 miles to the new state park. Parks officials said approximately four private landowners, who would have 2.5 miles of the trail total across their land, need to offer easements to complete the trail. The trail is currently 96% made of easements from private landowners with the city of Branson providing the other 4%. The easements would be made to the city of Branson, so the private landowners would have no liability.
The trail currently has funding for 92% of the trail to be surfaced, and the grant writing team has been working on a $250,000 Federal Recreation Trails Grant which requires a 25% local funding match for a total of $312,500.
“We’re excited about trails,” Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The city of Branson wants to be a key part of the larger conversation regarding the expansion of the trail system within our region.”
Shook said land donated to the city which is behind the RecPlex is being examined for a future series of mountain bike trails.
The discussion did not focus only on the city of Branson and trails connected to Branson. Forsyth Mayor Missi Hesketh shared about a new trail coming to her city.
“Forsyth is in the process of constructing two mountain biking and hiking trail systems on city-owned land and in cooperation with BGCO,” Hesketh told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Reserve Concepts has completed staging their materials for The Gateway Trail and is ready to start construction. Adding this ecotourism infrastructure simultaneously provides free, quality, healthy, outdoor recreation for our residents and neighboring communities. We are hopeful, too, that our businesses will benefit from the trails with added visitors.
Hesketh touted the summit’s focus on regional efforts.
“The trails summit was a great opportunity to learn more about the success other areas, like NWA, have experienced with incorporating trails into their offerings. It is very exciting to see all of our regional communities working toward becoming more interconnected.”
