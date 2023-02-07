Branson is set to have record tourism tax revenue for 2022 according to a report from the Tourism Community Enhancement District.
According to documents provided to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, revenue reports for November show tourism tax revenue for 2022 has already surpassed the record setting amount for 2021.
“It’s very exciting for our destination!,” TCED Executive Director Kirk Elmquist told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We are all in this together and when everyone is doing their part, great things like this can happen!”
The month of November 2022 showed tax revenue of $1,049,547, an increase of 25.5% from 2021. The percentage increase is the most for the month of November over the last five years. In 2021, the revenue was 12.8% higher than the previous COVID-19 impacted year, although both 2019 and 2020 showed decreases in November revenue.
The year-to-date revenue totals show $10,635,724 for 2022, a 10.3% increase over 2021 at the end of November, but also just over $30,000 higher than 2021’s final total revenue total of $10,605,081.
While the year-to-date revenue reports have shown 2022’s revenue to be consistently ahead of 2021’s pace, the month-to-month revenue was not quite as consistent. Some months showed huge leaps in revenue from their 2021 counterparts, such as January (50% increase), February (47.8%) and September (42.8%.) Two months showed decreases: October (-3.9%) and July (-15.6%), and April showed only a $36 increase from 2021.
If December 2022 holds to the same general revenue pattern of previous non-COVID impacted Decembers, revenue should return in the $930,000 range; this would give the tourism tax for 2022 a record year in the $11.5 million range. The tourism sales tax was approved by voters in the November 2005 election, with collection starting in April 2006. The taxation district encompasses most of the city of Branson, the Village of Indian Point, and parts of both Taney and Stone counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.