Actual signing of the Branson Chiefs agreeement 2023.jpg

Branson Mayor Larry Milton (left), Chiefs President Mark Donovan (center), and TCED President Derek Smith sign the marketing agreement.

 Photo by Jason Wert

The city of Branson and the Kansas City Chiefs made their partnership official during a signing ceremony and press conference on Monday, Aug. 28, at Branson City Hall.

Mayor Larry Milton, Tourism Community Enhancement District President Derek Smith, and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed the documents making Branson the “Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.” The multi-year agreement will begin with the 2023 season and run for five years.

Branson and Chiefs logos.jpg

The partnership between the City of Branson and the Kansas City Chiefs was made official at a ceremony at Branson City Hall.
Branson Alderman Cody Fenton Chiefs Press Conference Aug 2023.jpg

Branson Aldermen Cody Fenton (left), Clay Cooper (center), and Chuck Rodriguez at the city’s press conference on Aug. 28, 2023.

