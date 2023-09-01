The city of Branson and the Kansas City Chiefs made their partnership official during a signing ceremony and press conference on Monday, Aug. 28, at Branson City Hall.
Mayor Larry Milton, Tourism Community Enhancement District President Derek Smith, and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed the documents making Branson the “Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.” The multi-year agreement will begin with the 2023 season and run for five years.
“Every now and then a huge opportunity presents itself and that’s what is happening here today,” Milton said at the press conference. “There are so many similarities with the Kansas City Chiefs and the city of Branson. The city of Branson’s pillars are faith, family, flag, and fun. Our visitors often tell us they appreciate and respect the values within our visitor experience while they are in Branson.
“Family? The Chiefs entertain millions of visitors every year. The city of Branson entertains millions of visitors with our live shows, attractions, and beautiful lakes. Flag? The Chiefs organization is very proud to represent and honor our veterans and first responders. Branson has been proclaimed the most patriotic city in the nation. Fun. Do I need to comment on fun?”
The partnership between the team and the city will include a mix of digital assets and physical experiences. The Chiefs will send team representatives, like former players, to Branson for a season kickoff rally. The city will have signage on display at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, have a “major presence” around the NFL Draft coverage and fan events, have space in the Ford Tailgate District, and participation in the team’s annual “Red Friday” event.
The city will also be the presenting partner of the Hometown Hero program.
Donovan said he and the team were excited for the new partnership. He shared that Missouri Governor Mike Parson was excited about the possibility of the Chiefs and Branson working together.
“I had the good fortune of being here recently to play some golf with some clients at your world-class facilities,” Donovan said. “And then the next day I was back in St. Joe and standing next to Governor Parson as he attended training camp. He asked me when the last time was I had played golf, and I told him I’d actually just come back from Branson. I said ‘the interesting thing is we’re close to a partnership that would make Branson the official vacation destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.’
“Governor Parson’s eyes lit up. He knows how special this community is to the state, and he knows how special the Kansas City Chiefs are to this region. He was excited about what he knew the power of these two organizations coming together would be.”
Donovan spoke about things Branson and the Chiefs have in common.
“Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard,” Donovan said.
Donovan told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the team will also look for opportunities with area nonprofit organizations through the Hunt Family Foundation.
“It’s something that’s really important to us as a family and organization,” Donovan said. “The Hunt Family Foundation has put more than $4 million dollars into the region this year in charitable giving. This next week, we’ll have our Red Friday which is Red Wednesday this year, and we hope to raise $1 million dollars for the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City, so we’ll be looking for those kinds of opportunities to build our legacy in Branson.”
Branson’s aldermen were unanimous in their praise and support of the partnership.
“I am so excited about the partnership between the Kansas City Chiefs and the city of Branson, Missouri,” Ward I Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is without a doubt an out of the box approach to marketing and I think that is exactly what we need. The Kansas City Chiefs are the No.1 franchise in the NFL and Branson, Missouri is one of the top tourist destinations in the country and to me that makes for a great marriage. I am very excited for the future of tourism in Branson and what This relationship will bring for years to come.”
“It’s exciting to align our city with such a great organization,” Ward II Alderman Cody Fenton said. “I think it’s big for our area, big for our citizens, and big for the visitors to our area. The Chiefs are one of those first-class organizations you can celebrate and that’s something positive for the city of Branson to come alongside them.”
In addition to the press conference, the Chiefs brought their three Lombardi Trophies from their Super Bowl victories to Branson, allowing those in attendance a chance to take photos with the trophies. Former Chiefs Player Shawn Barber, a current ambassador for the team, also attended the event and took photos with fans and city workers.
