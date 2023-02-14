A Stone and Taney County utility company will be receiving tens of millions of dollars from the state of Missouri earmarked for expansion of broadband internet.
White River Valley Electric Cooperative received over $47.3 million of the state’s $261 million distribution of funds for the Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program. The money will be used for seven different projects carried out by the private utility company.
“We’re proud to announce the recipients of the Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, which represents a major step forward in strengthening Missouri’s internet connectivity,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a statement. “Our goal with American Rescue Plan Act funds is to make investments that have a lasting, positive impact for Missourians statewide. Today, we have accomplished that for broadband expansion, which is vital to supporting education, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy.”
The grant program began in August 2022 with an aim toward funding programs which would bring 100 Mbps upload and download speed internet to rural areas of the state.
The projects proposed by WRVEC which were funded by the state, local government funding, and funding from the utility and include at least parts of Stone and/or Taney county are:
- The Rockaway Taneyville Project. The $12.9 million project aims to bring 1 Gbps down/100 Mbps up speed fiber optic internet to almost 2,300 locations in Douglas, Christian, and Taney counties outside Bradleyville and Walnut Shade. The project is estimated to be complete in April 2025.
- The Cedar Creek Protem Theodosia Project. The $17.8 million project would bring 1 Gbps down/100 Mbps up speed fiber optic internet to almost 2,752 locations outside of Theodosia, Protem, Reuter, Cedar Creek, and Hilda. The estimated completion date is April 2025.
- The Stone County Project.The $18.7 million project will bring 1 Gbps down/100 Mbps up speed fiber optic internet to almost 5,422 locations in Stone, Taney, and Christian counties outside the city limits of Branson West and Reeds Spring. Estimated completion on the project is April 2025.
- The Bluewater Silver Dollar Project. A $4.3 million project to bring fiber optic internet of 1 Gbps down/100 Mbps up to 1,618 locations in Stone County outside of Indian Point and Coney Island. The project is expected to be finished by October 2024.
- The Paradise Project. A $1 million project to provide 1 Gbps down/100 Mbps up fiber optic internet to 78 locations in rural Taney county outside of Ridgedale. The project is estimated to be completed by October 2024.
“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and careful consideration the Office of Broadband Development team contributed to the success of this grant program,” Director of the Office of Broadband Development BJ Tanksley said. “We truly believe these investments will be transformational for broadband expansion in Missouri. As we continue striving for a fully-connected future, we look forward to this program’s results and appreciate the stakeholder support that helped make it possible.”
The state funding for WRVEC is the largest to a single entity in this round of state funding, although it is tied for second in overall projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.