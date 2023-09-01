Copper Thieves at RFD.jpg

Copper thieves broke into a transformer outside the RFD Theatre in Branson.

 Courtesy WRVEC

Thieves struck electrical equipment outside the RFD Theater in Branson on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the overnight hours.

According to White River Valley Electric Cooperative officials, a transformer outside the theater was broken into by thieves who attempted to steal copper from inside the unit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.