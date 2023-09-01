Thieves struck electrical equipment outside the RFD Theater in Branson on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the overnight hours.
According to White River Valley Electric Cooperative officials, a transformer outside the theater was broken into by thieves who attempted to steal copper from inside the unit.
“Copper theft is not a victimless crime,” White River Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Chris Hamon said. ”Ultimately, our members pay the price.”
The cost to repair and replace the stolen material takes crews away from important projects in the community according to WRVEC.
WRVEC officials are asking people to contact law enforcement if:
- See people working near electric line equipment who are not identified as WRVEC employees or contractors.
- Observe missing or damaged electric utility equipment.
- Notice unusual activity around electric utility equipment.
- See suspicious electric utility work being done late in the evening or overnight. Overnight or weekend work is only assigned to WRVEC crews during outages.
“Copper theft is a widespread problem across the country because of the cost of metal right now,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “People don’t realize the thieves can get a few hundred dollars from the theft, but it can do half a million dollars of damage or more to facilities.”
Schmitt also said many thieves don’t realize the danger of attempting to steal copper.
“Several people have been found dead connected to the transformers because they were live,” Schmitt said. “A lot of times they don’t know which is hot and which is not, and every now and then we find someone electrocuted.”
More information about how you can help combat copper theft can be found at whiteriver.org.
