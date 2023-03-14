A Branson woman will spend the next eight years in federal prison after a conviction on drug charges.
April M. Rulo, 47, was sentenced at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Rulo admitted in federal court she possessed 95 grams of meth which she had picked up from a supplier in Springfield, intending to take the drug to Piedmont, Missouri for distribution to multiple others.
A source contacted Wayne County law enforcement on June 22, 2022, and informed them Rulo was bringing the drugs into their community, with intent to meet her contact at a convenience store in Piedmont.
She was met by an officer with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and she agreed to a search of her vehicle. Officers found four baggies of meth packaged for distribution, marijuana, and Hydrocodone pills.
