A police chase that began because of a stolen vehicle from a Taney County convenience store ended with a Christian County deputy being shot and the gunman surrendering after a standoff.
Jenson Faught, 33, of Berryville, AR, is in the Christian County Jail charged with four counts of first degree assault or attempt causing serious physical injury or on a special victim (law enforcement), four counts of Armed Criminal Action, first degree Burglary, first degree Property Damage, Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Exhibiting, and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.
If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said the suspect had crashed the stolen vehicle and confronted a homeowner on Elk Valley Road south of Ozark in an attempt to take the homeowner’s vehicle. Law enforcement interrupted the attempted robbery, and Faught fled into a shed on the homeowner’s property as he opened fire on the police officer’s vehicle.
Faught continued to fire at law enforcement as other officers arrived to provide assistance. A Christian County deputy was struck in the neck during the onslaught of gun fire.
The deputy was treated at a local hospital and is recovering at home.
McClure said Faught surrendered after law enforcement surrounded the shed and fired gas into the structure.
A small fire in the structure was quickly contained by the Christian County Fire Department.
Taney County officials processed the stolen vehicle. Additional charges against Faught are possible.
Faught is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing before Christian County Judge Douglas Bacon on Aug. 31.
The incident involved deputies from Christian, Greene, Webster, Stone, and Taney counties, the Springfield Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
