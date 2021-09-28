A Branson man arrested in a drug bust was found to have had a two-year old warrant out for his arrest on domestic violence charges.
Sean Halpern, 40, was arrested on Sept. 17 in connection with a drug investigation at 357 Darla Drive, Branson. Police had obtained a search warrant for the residence a few days prior to the arrest. A Branson police officer said in a probable cause statement that he had received a tip Halpern was selling heroin and fentanyl from his residence. An investigation found the home where Halpern was living belonged to a relative of his girlfriend, Amanda Johanson.
Officers tracked Halpern and Johanson over multiple days at the address prior to executing the warrant.
Court documents say when law enforcement entered the trailer, Johanson and Halpern were in bed in the trailer’s north bedroom and were taken into custody. During a search of the home, officers found:
- A round metal container with two baggies, one containing a tan powdery substance, the other gray.
- A large quantity of plastic baggies in a Crown Royal bag inside a backpack on the bathroom floor.
- A small baggie with residue on top of a clothing hamper.
- A burnt marijuana cigarette, cigarette rolling papers, and a metal pipe with burnt marijuana residue located on top of a hamper.
- Tinfoil with burnt residue near the bathroom sink.
- Silver digital scale
- $1,089 in cash, various small denominations, in a black fanny pack located on the bathroom floor. The fanny pack was locked, but the key was found in the bag with the plastic baggies.
The baggies with visible substance and the baggie with residue were field-tested, with the tests showing positive for fentanyl.
Investigators stated in the probable cause statement the large amount of baggies, digital scale, and low denomination cash are indicators of drug sales.
After being read his Miranda rights, Halpern admitted using heroin earlier in the morning with Johanson. He said that he had smoked “everything that was in the house.” He told police that he would obtain a gram of heroin or fentanyl from a contact in Springfield for his personal use. He said a gram lasted “a day or two.” He denied any link to drug sales.
Johanson told investigators she had been dating Halpern for about a year and that they spent the night together more than three days a week.
As police were running criminal records checks for both Halpern and Johanson, investigators discovered an outstanding warrant for Halpern in a 2019 domestic violence incident.
Halpern was charged in August 2019 with second and third degree domestic assault. Court documents say that Halpern intentionally injured his then-girlfriend by slamming her head into a wall; he also kicked her legs.
A special prosecutor had to be brought in for the assault case.
“The prosecutor’s office had matters with some of the other parties involved in the case,” Taney County Prosecutor William Duston told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We requested a [special prosecutor] right after that case was filed. We do not have those conflicts with the new drug case.”
Halpern is charged in the drug case with second degree trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second and third degree domestic assault. If convicted on all counts, Halpern could receive a sentence of five to 15 years in prison on the trafficking count; up to seven years on the second degree domestic assault; four years on the third degree domestic assault; a fine of $500 on the paraphernalia count.
Johanson is only charged with second degree trafficking drugs and faces the same five to 15 years in prison as Halpern.
Halpern’s drug case will be prosecuted by Taney County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Keith Rouse, the assault will be prosecuted by special prosecutor Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite and assistant prosecutor Janette Bleau. Halpern has public defender Paul Duchscherer listed for the assault case but no attorney for the drug charges.
Johanson’s case will be prosecuted by Taney County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Weber.
Both Halpern and Johanson remain in the Taney County Jail.
