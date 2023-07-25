Area residents who are interested in being a part of the board for the Tourism Community Enhancement District (TCED) are being encouraged to apply for open positions.
The TCED is a special taxation district established by Missouri Law to promote tourism by collecting and administering a sales tax which is used for marketing of the region.
Applications are being taken until Aug. 2, 2023, as required by the District’s enabling legislation. Candidates must be a resident of the District, own real property within the District, be employed by a business within the District, or operate a business within the District.
The boundaries of the District can be found at blatced.com.
Interested candidates can apply through the city’s website, bransonmo.gov, by clicking on the “Board and Committee Vacancies” banner or going to the “Boards & Committees” section of the city’s website. Applications can also be found at the Branson City Clerk’s office at city hall, located at 110 W. Maddux Street.
Residents with questions about the application process can call the city clerk’s office at 417-337-8522.
