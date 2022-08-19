Bass Pro Shops announced the reopening of Thunder Ridge at the end of September with a rodeo event and a country music legend.
Thunder Days will take place from Sept. 23 to 25, featuring a Professional Bull Rider team series event, followed by a concert by Garth Brooks on Oct. 1.
“We are so excited for Thunder Ridge to help showcase the true beauty of the Ozarks to our guests,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in a statement. “This will be a place for visitors of all ages to come and experience some of the best events and biggest names in entertainment, in a truly awe-inspiring environment, surrounded by nature.”
The outdoor venue is located near Ridgedale and is about 1,200 acres in size. The venue is located next to the Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Academy. The venue has previously hosted major concerts like Dierks Bentley, Tracy Lawrence, and Hank Williams, Jr. and events like hot air balloon shows, National 4-H Youth Council gatherings, rodeos, and weddings.
The expansion of the venue increases capacity from 10,000 to approximately 50,000, with double the previous seating capacity. The land was part of the not-for-profit Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, and all proceeds from the events at Thunder Ridge will be donated to enhance the venue and support conservation efforts.
Future plans include the development of a new campground on the property with additional outdoor activities for guests.
The pro bull riding event is hosted by the Missouri Thunder, the team started by Morris and coached by Hall-of-Famers Ross Coleman and Luke Snyder. The Thunder are currently number one in the PBR Team Series standings.
“Thunder Ridge is one of the most unique and beautiful venues that I have ever seen. It is truly breathtaking,” Colten Fritzlan, one of the PBR Team Series’ top individual riders said in a statement. “We can’t wait for Thunder Days to be able to put on a show for our fans, and for bull-riding fans everywhere.”
The Saturday following the rodeo, country music legend Garth Brooks will be the first music performer to headline a show in the new venue. The show will begin at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at just under $100 each.
Tickets for Thunder Days and the Garth Brooks concert are now available at ticketmaster.com.
