White River Valley Electric Cooperative won four awards at the 2023 Spotlight on Excellence Award Program in Jacksonville, Florida.
The WRVEC Communications Team won gold in the Best Annual Report to Members and Best Event categories, and silver in Best Digital Storytelling and Best Photo.
“I am extremely proud of our communications team and the invaluable work they each do for our co-op members,” White River Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Chris Hamon said. “Their efforts deliver exceptional results, have a lasting impact and are critical to serving our community. Because of our team’s strong communication efforts, we can further the Cooperative’s mission to promote, support, and protect the community we serve.”
The awards program is a national competition among all of America’s electric cooperatives, sponsored by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators (CREC) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
“The Spotlight on Excellence Awards Program has been recognizing outstanding co-op communicators and their work for more than 35 years – that work is all the more critical in today’s evolving energy industry,” CREC President Scott Gates said. “These national awards are highly competitive, and we congratulate those who earned the distinction this year.”
More than 650 entries were submitted in 18 categories covering writing, graphic design, digital communications, and more. Facility from the University of Missouri Columbia along with marketing and digital communications professionals conducted the judging.
