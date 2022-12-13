State Representative Brian Seitz (R-156) isn’t planning to rest on his laurels after a dominant result in his reelection campaign this fall, filing over a dozen bills for consideration in the 2023 Missouri legislative session.
Seitz sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to go through many of the bills he has pre-filed for the upcoming term, covering a wide range of topics from helping first responders and victims of child sexual assault to pursuing opportunities to bring film and television productions into the Ozarks.
Seitz filed House Bill 367 dealing with the statute of limitations on civil claims for sexual abuse claims.
“Currently a civil claim can be filed by someone who has been sexually abused 10 years past the age of 21, basically 31 years of age, but statistics show most victims really do not come to terms with what happened to them until about the age of 52,” Seitz said. “This bill would extend the length of the statute of limitations to where the victim is 55 years of age. If a person has been sexually abused, or has had similar trauma against them, this gives them time to come to terms with it mentally and determine the importance of coming forward.
“At the age of 21, or their 30s, or even into their 40s they may not understand the route cause of issues, but when they do, this bill will give them time to get help and work out their issues and still have time to seek legal help.”
Seitz said residents of his district would be particularly interested in this bill.
“I’m focusing this next term on bills that will help children,” Seitz said. “Even at the time this bill references the victims would be adult, it happened to them when they were children, and our children need to be protected.”
Seitz said this protection includes children in the womb.
“I’m running a personhood bill which says any unborn child conceived in the state of Missouri to have all the rights and liberties of any other Missouri citizen and that includes the right to life,” Seitz said. “We know the abortion issue is not dead, it’s just been returned to the state, and quite possibly by initiative position that snake could possibly rear its ugly head again.”
Seitz said another bill aimed at helping Missouri children would provide free breakfast and lunches for all students.
“House Bill 172 will require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunches to all students attending classes in that school,” Seitz said. “We saw during the pandemic this was done. It was done on a national basis. Kids were given meals if they were in school, or in the time of business closures, they were able to go to certain schools and pick up meals. The Biden administration recently repealed it.
“If we can give those in Missouri prisons three hots and a cot, three meals a day, we can surely provide Missouri school children with a good breakfast if they so desire, and a good lunch,” Seitz said. “We can do it during a season of budget surplus.”
Seitz says he understands many conservatives will want to return the budget surplus to the taxpayers, but he said there are other factors to consider since elected officials are involved.
“I watched last session about how the money did not go back to the taxpayers,” Seitz said. “We in the house voted to give over one billion dollars back to the taxpayers who have paid in state taxes, and it went to the Senate where they cut it in half. Then in the special session we did a lowering of taxes for everyone statewide.
“But if part of this money was given to Senators as perks for their districts to build soccer stadiums or fluff up their campaign accounts by seeming to altruistically give things to the public out of taxpayer coffers, I’d rather see that money benefit Missouri children. Let’s face it, if your stomach is full and you’re not worried where your next meal is coming from, you’re going to study and learn.”
Seitz said many districts already have significant percentages of students on free or reduced lunches and the burden falls mostly on lower middle class families.
“It’s the lower middle income families who are barely getting by in this time of significant inflation,” Seitz said. “Those lower middle income families need to be helped in this time of Biden’s inflation.”
Seitz is going to file again another bill to keep athletes who say they are transgender from competing in women’s sports.
“I don’t want to see our daughters who have trained for years to run in a track meet to have to run against a male who decides that day day he’s going to say he’s a girl and compete as a female to take a medal from one of our daughters to has trained so hard,” Seitz said. “It’s disingenuous, it’s unfair, and it’s just common sense. You should compete against members of the same sex.”
Seitz is also filing a bill to prohibit Critical Race Theory and similar curriculum in schools.
“This will not say that someone cannot teach history,” Seitz said. “We know things involving race that are bad things which have happened to people throughout history and even in recent history. That should definitely be taught as historically as possible and accurately.
“But it is disingenuous what is taught in the political Critical Race Theory movement where a person is inherently oppressed or an oppressor based on the color of their skin. I see that as the very definition of racism! They’re saying ‘you’re in this category based on the color of your skin.’ Martin Luther King, Jr. is turning over in his grave.”
Seitz is filing House Bill 166, the Protecting the Guard Act, which will allow the state to have more right in stopping the federal government from using the Missouri National Guard for incursions around the world when the Congress does not declare an actual war. If passed, it would prohibit any Missouri Guard members from going into any combat zone not designated by the U.S. Congress for combat situations.
The Missouri Entertainment Industry Investment Act is coming back after passing the tourism committee in 2022, but wasn’t brought to the floor of the House because of Republican leadership.
“The bill had the word ‘tax’ in it,” Seitz said. “Leadership did not want to bring anything to the floor that had the word ‘tax’ in it because of the possibility of the gas tax being brought up again. There were members in the House who wanted to repeal the gas tax, so leadership stopped them by not bringing up any bill with the word tax in it.”
Seitz said his bill is a “non-compete” kind of bill which takes care of concerns from conservatives these incentives would “pick winners and losers” because there’s no current industry in Missouri which would benefit from these tax credits.
“Kansas City King starring Sylvester Stallone would be the biggest show on cable right now if we had this act in place,” Seitz said. “Instead, it moved to Oklahoma because they have the credit, and the show was renamed Tulsa King. A production like could have brought $21 million into state revenue but instead those millions moved to Oklahoma.”
Seitz said the bill would benefit the Ozarks because of the unique nature of Branson.
“Branson would prosper because we have the infrastructure,” Seitz said. “We have the sound techs, we have the lighting techs, we have entertainers, we have land purchased by a local theatre group for a production studio, but they’re waiting for this bill to pass.”
Seitz is also bringing back his bill to require health insurance companies to cover PTSD related mental health treatment for police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders. However, he anticipates like last year insurance companies will use their lobbyists to get state senators to kill the bill.
“The insurance lobby does not like this bill because somebody has to pay for these first responders to get mental health care,” Seitz said. “But we know these days mental health treatment is as important as physical health treatment. Suicide rates among first responders is significantly higher than the general population. The traumatic things they see require them to get the mental health treatment they need.”
He said House Bill 164 shows the control lobbyists have over Republicans in the state senate, because Republicans claim to be the party which supports police and fire and other first responders.
“The makeup of the general assembly in Jeff City, that due to term limits and other restrictions, the lobbyists can just wait us out,” Seitz said. “I have six more years in the House of Representatives, and then I will run for the Senate. But some of these lobbyists have been there since the 1970s. If they don’t like a bill, if they think it hurts their business structure, they’ll call someone to say ‘we don’t like Seitz’s bill, we want to kill it.’ And it’ll be filibustered, or kept in a committee, in fiscal review, because of the lobbyists. I wasn’t elected by lobbyists. I was elected by the people, and this bill is recognizing a need we have in the community.”
Seitz can be reached by voters regarding any legislation or concerns via email at Brian.Seitz@house.mo.gov.
