Four Branson Parks & Recreation employees were honored with the city’s employee of the month award because of their work to save an endangered parks project.
Tony Booher, Jason Weeks, Rick Wenk, and Jeremy Lininger were given the honor at the most recent Board of Aldermen meeting by Alderman Jeff Seay.
The four men stepped up when COVID-19 delays caused the contractor scheduled to build the 10,000 square foot trail project at Eiserman Park to pull out of the project.
“We’re really excited to recognize these guys,” Cindy Shook, Branson Parks Director, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We would never have been able to finish the project without their assistance. I’m grateful our staff was willing to take on such a big project. I think they were driven by the fact it’s a great addition to the community.”
The quartet used their personal time to learn how to build a walking trail from a porous paving material. They worked to gain all the special certifications necessary for them to be able to do the job.
The four men cut the trail, installed base rock, then mixed and installed over 42,000 pounds of porous paving materials.
“Thank you very much for the trail,” Mayor Larry Milton told the men. “I walked it, it’s nice and smooth and soft.”
(0) comments
