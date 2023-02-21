The city of Branson held an open house and hiring event on Monday, Feb. 13, in city hall from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. Representatives from all city department set up displays with information about careers in their area, and applications were taken from interested job seekers.
The open house was also for local residents to come and talk to city staff and leaders about concerns related to city business.
