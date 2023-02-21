Branson Parks Mayor.jpg
Photo by Jason Wert

The city of Branson held an open house and hiring event on Monday, Feb. 13, in city hall from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. Representatives from all city department set up displays with information about careers in their area, and applications were taken from interested job seekers.

The open house was also for local residents to come and talk to city staff and leaders about concerns related to city business.

Branson Fire Department Hiring.jpg
Branson Utilities Department Hiring.jpg
Branson Street Sweeper.jpg
Branson Open House Job Seeker 2.jpg
Branson IT Cornhole.jpg
Branson Open House Job Seeker Engineering.jpg
Branson Planning Department.jpg
Branson Police Hiring.jpg
Branson City Clerk Hiring.jpg
Branson City Hall Welcome Station.jpg

