The Branson RecPlex hosted a grand reopening following last December’s pipe burst, which damaged the gymnasium and almost the entire first floor of the facility.
A pipe connected to an ice machine spigot located near an outside wall broke on Dec. 26, 2022, when temperatures fell to -6 degrees, which caused three inches of ice to form on the patio outside of the community room from leaking water. The sump pump used by the complex in the elevator’s shaft helped keep the water level from further rising and causing more damage.
“We’re so excited to welcome you all back into the RecPlex,” Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook said at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, April 3. “It has been a long three months. During that time we have been reminded of the importance of the RecPlex to the community.”
Shook said over the last year, over 78,000 people took part in some kind of event at the RecPlex, bringing more than an estimated $29.2 million dollars into the local economy.
She credited the city leaders and staff for helping the parks staff reopen the facility so quickly after the damage.
“I’d like to thank our mayor, board of aldermen, and city administrator for their support to approve emergency funding to get this facility back up and running as soon as possible,” Shook said. “Working alongside [City Administrator] Cathy [Stepp] and our administration we were able to open up in about three months, which is really the ultimate speed of business as our mayor likes to say.”
Shook introduced the members of the parks and recreation team who helped repair the facility.
“Our staff is the best and so resilient,” Shook said. “It seems like we’ve been going through challenges like this for years and I appreciate the way our staff rises to meet the challenges.”
Shook estimated the final cost of repairs will be around $250,000 and will be covered by insurance.
Information on events at the RecPlex can be found at bransonparksandrecreation.com.
