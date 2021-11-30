College of the Ozarks will see a changing of the guard next school year as President Jerry C. Davis transitions into a new role for the college.
On Oct. 26, the College of the Ozarks Board of Trustees accepted a request from Davis to transition to the role of chancellor for the College, effective June 1, 2022, according to a Nov. 29 press release from C of O.
Davis assumed the presidency of College of the Ozarks in 1988. Under Davis’ tenure, the college has received national acclaim. Davis held to the college’s mission and focused on improving operations as a work college, wherein students work to offset the cost of education. This remains as the college’s operating system.
College of the Ozarks Board Chairman General Terrence R. Dake recognized Davis’ stellar leadership and acknowledged his contributions to the college in correspondence that was sent to the campus family, alumni, and donors.
“The Board of Trustees of College of the Ozarks, in recognition of the significant contribution Dr. Jerry C. Davis has made to the college during his 33-year tenure, has granted Dr. Davis’ request for a change of status to chancellor of College of the Ozarks, effective June 1, 2022,” Dake said in the correspondence. “In this capacity, Dr. Davis will continue to serve the institution that he has grown and shepherded into a school of national prominence.”
Davis began serving as a college administrator when he was named president of Alice Lloyd College, located in Pippa Passes, Kentucky at the age of 33 in 1977 and served until 1988, when he moved to C of O.
According to the release, during Davis’ tenure, College of the Ozarks received many recognitions, such as the 2015 National Freedom Award, the highest honor given by the United States Department of Defense to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees. Under his watchful eye, College of the Ozarks has been noted for its academic excellence, character development, and affordability by several national publications including The Princeton Review Best 373 Colleges, The New York Times, USA Today, Forbes, and Money Magazine. The College has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and on FOX News Network, CBS, ABC, and various national radio networks.
“My heart and soul have been dedicated to the success of College of the Ozarks for over three decades,” Davis said in the release. “My commitment to the school is as strong as ever, but I have decided to transition into the role of chancellor in order to focus on visiting the increasing numbers of friends and donors across the country. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I have no doubt our next president will build upon the successful momentum generated by our outstanding faculty, staff, and students.”
In 2020, Davis approached Dake about transitioning to chancellor.
“Dr. Davis had discussed his transition with me in early 2020, but when the pandemic occurred, he decided to delay until the college weathered the storm,” Dake said. “We are grateful for his steady hand during the national crisis. Because of his leadership, College of the Ozarks was one of the three percent of colleges and universities that maintained in-person classes in the 2020-2021 school year, which took courage and sacrifice on the part of the students, faculty, staff, and administration.”
Davis said his plans changed due to the pandemic last year.
“I initially intended to step aside in 2020 but, like everyone else, the pandemic crisis changed my plans,” Davis said. “However, God’s timing is always perfect, and He has established His plan for me to transition into a new phase of leadership. My dedication to College of the Ozarks has never wavered, and I will stay actively engaged in my new role as chancellor while our next president builds upon the foundation and takes the helm of the day-to-day operations. Our donor base has increased by several thousand the past few years, and Shirley and I will enjoy spending most of our time visiting many of them.”
Davis said the college has seen positive changes in his 33-year tenure as president.
“The school is blessed to have a dedicated and devoted team of faculty and staff that make our vision a daily reality,” Davis said. “I have witnessed monumental changes during my 33-year tenure as president, and I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of College of the Ozarks and its positive impact on our country, which desperately needs leaders who know what they believe and why and who love America. The graduates of C of O, and S of O, are highly sought after and are making a difference in the workplace and the communities in which they live.”
A replacement for Davis has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.