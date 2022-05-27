The Branson Board of Aldermen say they want a city administrator who is goal oriented, open-minded, responsible, and passionate about the City of Branson.
Those characteristics were just a few of the items brought up during a study session of the board on Thursday, May 19, in the Council chambers.
Mayor Larry Milton announced interim City Administrator and City Clerk Lisa Westfall will not take the position on a permanent basis.
“We have been extremely fortunate to have the caliber of Lisa to fill-in as our city administrator,” Milton said. “There is not a person who has more knowledge, more experience at the city, character, than Lisa. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t highly respect Lisa. Lisa has expressed she does not have any desire to fill the permanent city administrator role. With this known, my frustration is it’s been a month, and we’re just now starting this process.”
Milton noted in business, it’s a more rapid process to replace a key employee.
“Every day which goes by where we don’t have the role filled, I don’t think we’re living up to all the promises we’ve made [to the community,]” Milton said.
Milton said character was key for him because “you can’t teach character, but you can teach everything else.”
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc also referred to character traits which “can’t be taught” as key for the new administrator.
“Integrity, courage, vision, loyalty, and above all when making city decisions they make the residents of Branson and the employees of Branson city government, and not how the political complexion would look,”LeBlanc said. “So it has to be for the people.”
The presentation from HR Director Jan Fischer noted several desired qualifications, including a previous public administration background. The search would look for people with experiencing handling municipal budgets over $100 million; experience with funding methods like TIF, CID, and different taxing districts; understands 4th class cities and would be able to lead Branson to become a Charter City; and would be a “trusted advisor to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.”
They discussed wanting a city administrator who will “bring the community together.”
Alderman Ruth Denham supported the idea of someone bringing the community together because she said she felt parts of the city did not previously have a voice in their city government.
“It seems our employees and residents have been left out of the equation quite a bit in the past,” Denham said. “Being able to work with the community as a whole, being able to work with this board, it’s extremely important.”
Denham said the next administrator needs to be someone who gets out of the office and has first-hand knowledge of city matters.
“We need a people-person, a hands-on person who actually cares about this community,” Denham said. “Who cares about what makes up this community as a whole instead of just ‘what kind of money does this bring in?’ This seems to have been the focus of the past. People matter.”
Alderman Clay Cooper said whatever is done, department heads need to “buy in” to what is going to be happening when the new administrator is in place.
Fischer noted the “open-minded” trait as being a key for whoever is in the position.
“When the board gives the person direction, and he or she believes something else, they need to be open-minded and open to change,” Fischer said. “Creative, collaborative, somebody who listens, are characteristics I look for in anybody who works in my department.”
Fischer told the aldermen a “cultural change within the city of Branson” has begun in the last month.
“We’re looking at not ‘how can I get in your way to stop you from doing what you need to do’ to ‘how can I help you accomplish your goals?’ It’s a big-cultural shift we’re going through, and we need somebody who can focus on it,” Fischer said. “Somebody who can promote a pro-growth environment.”
Fischer noted there are requirements for the position in the city’s code (Article III, Division 2) where the person hired must be at least 25 years old, should have a Master’s Degree in Public Administration or a related field, must reside in the city while in the position, devote full-time effort toward the position, chosen based on qualifications without regard for their political beliefs, and chosen based on qualifications in regards to actual experience in the office.
The aldermen were asked about hiring an outside search firm to find candidates for the position or if they wanted to keep the interview and selection process in house. Fischer noted the city doesn’t have a pipeline of candidates of people who may be assistant city administrators and are looking for a new position.
“A search firm could send out 10,000 emails with the press of a button,” Fischer said.
Milton noted the city used search firms in the past and they were expensive, and yielded less than quality results.
Fischer noted he’s managed search firms in the past, and he knows what to look for and what not to look for, but the cost is a factor, and it would likely take longer.
“At the end of the day this is something I always ask for my budget year after year and it’s always ripped out,” Fischer said. “We would have to do a budget amendment for this kind of thing as well.”
Fischer said they could do an effective job in-house, but they couldn’t do the best job of reaching every possible candidate which could happen with a national search firm.
The aldermen came to a consensus the city should handle the process without a “headhunter” firm’s involvement.
Milton also said candidates should have a public meeting where the finalists are interviewed in public. He believes city employees should have a chance to ask questions. However, he believes it’s ultimately the board’s decision but he wants the process to be “as transparent as possible.”
The mayor and aldermen recommended the process be as expedient as possible.
