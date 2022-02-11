The Skaggs Foundation has announced they are accepting grant applications and letters of intent for any organization who would like to obtain funds from the Skaggs Legacy Endowment.
The endowment is a restricted fund which focuses on actions and organizations intending to increase the health and wellness of Stone and Taney county residents.
“Through the Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant making program, we are investing in the health and wellness of our community today and for generations to come,” Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grants Committee Chairman Nita Jane Ayres said in a statement. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with area organizations for the good of Stone and Taney counties.”
Since the establishment of the endowment in 2013, over $7.1 million in grants have been given to area organizations, including more than $1 million given in November 2021.
Two levels of grants are available:
- Helping Hands grant, a one-year grant of $1,000 to $5,000;
- Priority Health Needs grant, with an award floor of $5,001 without a grant ceiling.
Applications for the Helping Hands grant and letters of intent for the Priority Health Needs grants are due to the foundation by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29.
Applications will be considered for programs which are health and wellness related in Stone or Taney counties. The application must come from a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with current proof of status, a school, or a governmental agency.
Priority will be given to collaborative programs aiming to address access to car, child and family safety, dental care, mental health, healthy lifestyles, or substance use.
If you have questions, contact Mindy Honey at 417-335-7340, or email Mindy.Honey@skaggs.net. Applications can be found online at skaggsfoundation.org/grants.
