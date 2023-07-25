Financial confusion and disputes over the possible amount of money available for the next phase of construction marked the June 28 meeting of the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District Board of Directors, but a surprise meeting on July 13, resulted in a multi-million dollar budget agreement.
The 76ECID was formed in 2016 to raise funds to provide upgrades and improvements to the 76 Country Boulevard or as it’s long been known, the 76 Strip. Examples of the improvements included the undergrounding of utilities to remove poles from the sight lines along the road, curb and gutter replacements, create or improve sidewalks and enhance pedestrian access, enhance and improve lighting, and provide amenities and streetscape improvements.
Since the creation of the district, several segments of the project have seen improvements, including “segment three,” which most recently undergrounded utilities and provided wider sidewalks from Ripley’s Believe It or Not and the Branson Ferris Wheel to the Presleys’ Country Jubilee Theater, which was completed in July 2022.
The next phases of the project being discussed are sections one and two, from the west end of the Strip through the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The meeting involving 76ECID board members and city officials had multiple contentious moments, not just with financial issues, but the current state of the working relationship between Great River Engineering and how close the board is to having actual construction work take place.
City of Branson Public Works/Engineering Director Michael Woods talked about the design progress with GRE and how some lingering issues were causing a problem with the design of the process.
“Communication with Great River is supposed to continue to focus on all undergrounding talks with electric companies, but we also need to solidify the project centers, or focus centers you have there,” Woods said. “We talked about going out for an easement without knowing exactly the exact size of each area, and that in my opinion is a little premature.”
Woods added the design team they were working with “maxed out” on water plans and the design group had been placed on hold “until the financing got figured out.”
Woods said he wants to see the stakeholders in the project happy with the final design, but the “final number” needed to be set for the project so the designers can create the final plans for going forward without a series of change orders.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton said he felt like the project was an impasse, because there’s no clear idea on the overall revenue available.
“At our last meeting, the discussion was this project right now, the revenues could support about $50 million,” Milton said. “Looking at plans, and saying ‘Well, we have about an $118 million project.’ I think if this board can get some clarity, because you can’t get to $118 million with $50 million. I think, and I won’t say it’s a simple ask, but I don’t see how we can maintain the timeline of getting everything done when we don’t have the funds to do it.”
Milton suggested the timeline to complete the project be extended. He also said if everyone could agree on the funding, they can move forward with design.
“I think the question on the table to get everybody not only moving forward, but racing forward, is if we can all agree we have $50 million this project will support today, what are the instructions to start breaking ground today using $50 million?” Milton said. “‘Well, we’re gonna have this much in wow factors.’ Well, you know what, maybe we can say let’s increase our wow factors but we’ll have to pause so as revenue comes in we can add the wow factors many are expecting. We can’t get there from here.”
Board member Steve Presley said the challenge is what can be done for segments one and two, and that many wow factor issues can’t be put in place.
“I don’t know if there’s much room for wow factors in it, and I know it was promised to people out there,” Presley said. “It was promised in segment three. It was promised there. But the reality is it’s much better than it was. Is it perfect? No, it’s not perfect, but it’s better than it was. The sidewalks are there and people are using the sidewalks. It’s a big improvement from that point.”
He said from his standpoint if they could have better sidewalks and utilities underground, the first two segments would be better and hopefully they could include a few wow factors. He said there could be plans to come back and do wow factors later.
As other members of the board, including Gail Myer and Ben Hart, engaged in the discussion, it became increasingly clear nobody could provide a conclusive answer as to the amount which could be set for the project. The discussion turned to a possible $80 million to $90 million overall cost for the project.
A discussion took place about the water pipes and maintenance of the construction area which likely falls under the costs to the city, and while those upgrades would need to be completed they would not be part of the overall project costs associated with the tax generated for the CID, which would have a direct impact on the number for design and construction.
In the waning part of the discussion, it was mentioned an item on the meeting’s agenda was the putting out of a request for proposals for financial advisory services for the 76ECID board.
Several board members, including Hart and Presley, said having a financial advisor would be a huge step forward for the board so they had accurate and up-to-date information on the CID’s financial situation. The board did unanimously approve the issuing of a RFP for a board financial advisor.
The meeting ended with no conclusive amount being set for the project and no definitive timeline for the beginning of construction for the next scheduled section of the project, however, at a meeting on July 13, many issues had apparently been resolved.
At the hastily called special meeting on Thursday, July 13, the board voted to approve $32.5 million to be set as the budget for the undergrounding of utilities, sidewalks, and other planned improvements on the sections of the strip from the 76/Shepherd of the Hills intersection to the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The millions do not include the costs of moving and working with water lines in the area. The cost of any water line items will fall upon the city of Branson.
In an emailed “Progress Report,” 76ECID officials said their next steps “include finalizing design documents, acquiring private property easements, [and] coordinating with utility companies.”
The email also said the board would be approaching property and business owners in the segments.
