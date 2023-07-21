The city of Branson has announced the next round of Responsible Alcohol Selling Classes.
The classes, a partnership between the city and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, are a requirement for all businesses selling liquor in the city of Branson and any business who seeks to obtain a liquor license.
The classes will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10; Thursday, Sept. 14; and Thursday, Oct. 5. The classes will take place between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. in the Branson City Hall Council Chambers.
All license holders and interested licensees must have all bartenders, servers, managers, and cashiers complete an alcohol education program within 60 days of their hiring date and then renew every two years after their initial program completion.
Training topics during the class will include state and local liquor laws, how to properly check IDs and spot fake IDs, best practices for avoiding illegal sales or service of alcohol.
The class is free, and it is suggested people show up 15 minutes before the meeting to be able to fill out registration forms to make sure they get credit for their class attendance.
While the class is aimed to cover requirements for workers and owners in the city of Branson, workers from other communities are welcome to attend to continue their education on liquor laws and responsible serving.
