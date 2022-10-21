The city of Branson is about to claim status as a torchbearer for love of country and the nation’s veterans.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton is scheduled to make a proclamation at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, declaring Branson to be “The Most Patriotic City in America.”
“The city of Branson is all about faith, family, and flag,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News about the proclamation. “We love our veterans, we honor our veterans, and there’s no city in America who holds our veterans in the highest esteem as Branson does every single day.”
Milton’s proclamation focuses mostly on the city’s love of those who served our nation:
- Whereas, the City of Branson, Missouri honors our Veterans and active duty military not just on Veteran’s Day or the 4th of July, but every day of the year, and;
- Whereas, Branson celebrates Veterans Week, not just Veterans Day, and;
- Whereas, over 10,000 performances in Branson, across dozens of live shows, honor our Veterans and active duty military every year, and;
- Whereas, the patriotism of Branson extends beyond entertainment into every industry in our town;
- Whereas, Veterans regularly hear a sincere “thank you for serving” from our local community, and;
- Whereas, the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and National Guard are constantly honored in the City of Branson, and;
- Whereas, ALL Veterans who have served in all wars that have allowed us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today are respected and honored in Branson, and;
- Whereas, the Branson Community shares the core values of Faith, Family, and Flag.
The proclamation comes just weeks ahead of the city’s annual Veteran’s Homecoming Week with special ceremonies and remembrances across the entire community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.