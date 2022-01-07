The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is encouraging people to make a pledge to give blood twice between now and April 15 during their 56-Day Challenge.
According to a press release from the CBCO, the challenge gives donors a chance to win a $1,000 gift card. Donors who give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive can fill out a registration form online and make another appointment to give again before April 15, can enter to win the card.
“The 56-Day Challenge involves a blood donor giving during the month of January, then making an appointment on our website for a second donation later this Spring and opting into the 56-Day Challenge,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If they complete registration and make that second donation, they will have a chance at winning a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Adam Swenka Team at Flat Branch Home Loans.”
Also, during the month of January, successful donors at all CBCO blood drives across the region will receive a pullover hoodie, while supplies last, according to the release. All blood donations received by the CBCO stay within the area.
“What sets Community Blood Center of the Ozarks apart from other blood and plasma collection services in the region has to do with who we serve,” Pilgrim said. “We are the only providers of blood, platelets and plasma to CoxHealth Branson, as well as over 40 other area hospitals.
“Donors to CBCO know that the blood they give is going to stay in the area, helping family, friends and neighbors. We are proud of our local mission and proud to serve the Ozarks region exclusively.”
January has been designated as National Volunteer Blood Donor Month and Pilgrim said, in the release, it is vitally important to increase reserve levels of blood after the long holiday season.
“First, January is traditionally a month of significant need,” Pilgrim said in the release. “Elective surgeries are often postponed during the busy holiday season and scheduled during the month of January. As a result, the need for blood can increase in the first full winter month.”
Pilgrim said the CBCO can see wild fluctuations from month to month but reserves are usually depleted after the holidays.
“Reserves of blood (can) sometimes can be slow to build back. Those reserves are vital to ensure that we can meet area needs regardless of those usage fluctuations,” Pilgrim said. “January is an excellent time to make a difference for sick or injured area hospital patients. It’s a great and impactful resolution for the new year.”
Pilgrim said the community can help the CBCO by staying aware of donor opportunities and to come out and give.
“We have seen a tremendous increase in the Tri-Lakes area regarding support of the local blood program and CBCO. We have added community based blood drives, including drives that take place at Branson Tri-Lakes Daily News offices in Hollister,” Pilgrim said. “You can stay in tune and be aware of upcoming drives, either on our website at www.cbco.org, or by paying attention to drive announcements made by the media.”
Pilgrim also encouraged donors to talk to others about giving as well.
“Asking others to be aware of the need for blood and to give to their local provider is important also,” Pilgrim said. “Surveys say that the number one reason people don’t give blood is that they have never been asked to do so. We would love to see that change by having more awareness of the thousands of area residents that resolve to save lives by giving a little part of themselves.”
Pilgrim expressed gratitude to the community of donors and blood drive sponsors.
“Ultimately, our organization would not be possible without thousands of blood donors doing their part,” Pilgrim said. “We continually owe them a debt of gratitude for what they do. Thank you.”
Visit cbco.org/donate-blood.
