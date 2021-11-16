Branson’s fire chief has been honored by the Department of Defense for his efforts to work with the firefighters who are also serving the nation in the National Guard and Reserves.
Fire Chief Ted Martin was honored with the “Patriot Award” at the start of the Branson Board of Alderman meeting Nov. 9 by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. The Patriot Award is given to employers “in recognition of extraordinary support of its employees and family members of those that serve in the National Guard and Reserve.”
“Our motto in the ESGR business is we all serve,” retired Army National Guard Col. Steve Vanderhoof said. “If you have a guard or reserve member in your family or employment you know what I mean. When a service member goes on deployment, their co-workers or family need to step up for them.”
Vanderhoof said members of the Guard or Reserves nominate their employers for the award. Martin was nominated by Battalion Chief Chris Morgan. Morgan serves with the Midwest-1, Disaster Medical Assistance Team, under Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C..
Morgan told ESGR he has been deployed 9 times since March 2020 for COVID related deployments. Morgan said that Chief Martin’s support is appreciated and that both the chief and the City of Branson have always shown they are behind his efforts in the service.
“What an honor to be recognized as a “Patriotic Employer” by the ESGR,” Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The City of Branson encourages the hiring of our Nation’s Veterans including those currently serving in the Guard and Reserve. Currently, the City employs 39 Veterans - those who have served and a host of them still serving today. The Fire Department currently has three firefighters serving in the Guard or Reserves.”
Martin said a trip to see what the Guard members do was a wake up call.
“Ten years ago I had the opportunity to attend a program hosted by the ESGR called ‘Operation Boss Lift,’” Martin said. “This program takes employers who have employees serving in the Guard or Reserves to Fort Leonard Wood to expose us to a “day in the life” of our military members. This day was truly an eye opener for me to see the training of the new Army recruits in boot camp, to the military police training and the Corp of Engineers.
“The experiences we were exposed to as employers supported the commitment of our City to those serving in the Guard or Reserves. We support them in scheduling time off for their monthly training and two-week deployments, for example. Sometimes this requires support of employees who are on long-term deployments.”
Martin added that the department and the city has done much more than just help those who work for the city. In one case, the city worked with the Guard to provide training to a soldier leaving the service which ended up bringing a new firefighter to Branson.
“Our Human Resources Department also worked with the Army a couple of years ago to accept an active duty Army member to do a 30 day internship with the fire department,” Martin said. “This program helps support active duty military members to transition to civilian life. Raymond Jimenez had received firefighter training while serving in the Army and his last assignment had him serving as a drill sergeant. Jimenez applied for this program and completed an internship with our fire department. During the internship he tested for an open firefighters position and was hired by the City.”
Martin said he was thankful to work for a city that values and supports Veteran employees and celebrates the legacy of “family, faith, friends, flag, and future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.