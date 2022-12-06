The Taney County Health Department announced on Nov. 21, the extension of their contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide Women, Infants, and Children services throughout federal fiscal year 2023.
TCHD provides approximately 1,400 participants in the WIC program with various services each month.
WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program aimed at providing services to new and expectant mothers, infants, and children through their 5th birthday based on criteria like nutritional risk and income eligibility. Primary services provided include health, supplemental food, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and support, and health screening and referrals.
The food packages contain items specifically chosen to be high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A & C.
Scientific studies show women who enroll with WIC early in pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, have fewer infant deaths, eat healthier, and see their doctor earlier in pregnancy.
Applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level and be at nutritional risk.
Anyone interested in obtaining more information or applying for WIC should contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 extension 592 or 417-546-4725 extension 321.
