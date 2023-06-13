A Branson couple has reached a milestone a select few will ever attain.
Herb Brazill, 93, and his wife Fern, 92, celebrated their 75th Anniversary on Sunday, May 21, with Herb joking at the start of their interview he knew the secret to having a long, successful marriage.
“I just do whatever she says,” Herb said with a chuckle.
The couple met in St. Louis when Fern’s family moved to 1301 Kentucky Avenue when she was 13. Living down the street at 1313 Kentucky Avenue was 14-year-old Herb.
“It wasn’t an immediate thing,” Fern said. “We were just 13 and 14. But we rode public buses together because back then you didn’t have school buses, and a couple years after living on the same street, we began to date.”
The couple married when he was 18 and she was 17.
“We had graduated high school in January at 16 and 17,” Fern said. “It was the last January graduation from Roosevelt High School, back in 1948. Both our birthdays were in March, so then we married on May 21.”
Herb’s first job at 18 was working in a shoe company to support his new wife. The couple had taken classes in school where they went to class half the day, and then worked half the day to learn the retail business, giving them practical job skills upon graduation.
He moved into a variety of jobs over the years, but spent 20 years working for a meat packing company as a weighmaster, recording weights of the live hogs which came into the facility.
“I worked for St. Louis Independent Packing Company for 20 years,” Herb said. “There were five sorters, and they would sort them out, and then I would weigh them.”
Fern said Herb would come home at night smelling like the hogs.
The couple moved several times during their lives, from St. Louis to Ferguson, Missouri, and then to Oklahoma for a year where Herb was a state meat inspector, but they grew homesick for St. Louis and returned to Missouri.
Herb also spent time working in the emergency medical field in Neosho as superintendent of the ambulance district.
“I was an EMT,” Herb said. “My daughter had taught me how to be an EMT.”
Their daughter Nancy Jobe was the first female paramedic, and second female EMT, in the state of Missouri.
The couple moved to Branson six years ago from Gardner, Kansas, because they had been long-time visitors to the community and they loved coming to Branson.
“It’s the friendly people,” Fern said. “It’s the kind of place where people will let you in traffic and things like that.”
They enjoyed the family-friendly environment of the community and were big fans of Silver Dollar City, having been attending the theme park every year since it opened in 1960. The couple are big fans of The Haygoods, who they saw get their start at Silver Dollar City.
“We go there every year for our anniversary,” Fran said. “For our 70th Anniversary we even received a standing ovation and the family gave us a teddy bear.”
The bear is on display in the couple’s living room.
“The truth is Catherine was just a twinkle in her mother’s eye when we first saw them,” Herb said.
Fern said she also enjoys The Hughes Brothers show.
“It’s the family aspect of it,” she said. “I love family things.”
The couple shared making it to 75 years of marriage involves a lot of work and dedication.
“There was just no doubt we would make it work,” Fern said. “You just don’t give up. It’s too easy to say I quit. The hard work is worth it. Don’t take the easy way out.”
Their daughter Nancy said her parents gave their children a brilliant example of a marriage they could use in their own marriages.
“Growing up, I never heard them arguing,” Jobe said. “We never heard it as kids. If they fought, they did it behind closed doors. Nowadays, kids see it all the time, but that’s not what we saw growing up. We thought that’s the way marriage should be, loving, caring. It’s probably why all of us kids have long marriages.”
The couple’s oldest child has been married for 50 years, the next oldest will hit 45 years this year, and Jobe was married for 38 years when her husband passed on.
In addition to their own four children, Herb and Fern have 10 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and they plan to be around for a while longer for all of them.
“I’m 93 and I’m going to live to be 100,” Herb said.
“He always says that,” Fern said.
The couple will celebrate their anniversary later this month with their children and their families.
