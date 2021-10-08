The city of Branson is taking applications to fill board and committee vacancies.
The city announced that three entities each have an opening for at least one member:
—Human Resources Committee: one seat filling an unexpired term until April 2022. Applicants must be a citizen of Branson or associated with a business operating within the city limits.
—Taney County University of Missouri Extension Council Representative: one seat open to fill a term through Feb. 28, 2023.
—Industrial Development Authority: three seats open. One fills a term lasting through Dec. 2024, the other two are full terms through Dec. 2026.
For more information or to apply online visit BransonMo.gov and click on the “Boards & Committees” section.. Those interested can also apply at the City Clerk’s office, located at 110 W. Maddux Street or call 417-337-8522.
Deadline to apply is Monday,Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.