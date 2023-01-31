The Branson Police Department hosted their 3rd Annual Banquet & Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to honor officers, staff, and community members for outstanding service in 2022.
The ceremony was hosted by the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office provided police protection for the city during the ceremony, so all officers could attend the event.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt called it a great night.
“I was overjoyed to not only congratulate the award winners, but also to thank all of our employees for the outstanding jobs they do every day,” Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes news. “It was wonderful to see the smiles on everyone's faces and to watch them enjoy a night in which they could come together as ‘family’ and enjoy great food, entertainment and fellowship. We are extremely grateful to the Branson Police Citizens Academy Association, SIX and all of the people and businesses that came together to help us have a top notch night. The community members in and around Branson continue to support our first responder employees and for that I am extremely grateful!”
The ceremony featured a keynote address from former Springfield police officer Mark Priebe, who was paralyzed after being attacked outside the Springfield Police headquarters on June 9, 2020, and his wife Heather. Priebe suffered a spinal cord injury which worsened a kidney condition, requiring him to get a kidney transplant, which he received in 2021 from Independence Police Department Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021.
The couple now run the Priebe Strong Foundation, whose mission is to support emergency responders in Missouri who become injured in the line of duty.
“The Priebe’s were inspirational,” Schmitt said.
The department gave out the following awards and commendations:
Citizen Commendation: Shane Childress; Joseph Sapp.
Safe Driving Award: Officer Mike Sheehan and Sergeant Tanner Muckenthaler for five years of accident-free service; Sergeant Stan Kauffman for 15 years accident-free.
Certificate of Merit: Officers Amber Edie, Mindy Shook, and BJ Russell; Dispatcher Mike Staworski, Property & Evidence Manager Tammy Jones; Sergeant Caleb Teig.
Lifesaving Award: Officers Kalen Deskins, Brendan Gamble, Zach Hamilton, Michael Wachob.
Medal of Merit: Officer Steven Parrish; Sergeants Caleb Teig and Greg Yartz.
Distinguished Service Award: Crime Analyst Kristen Burton; Sergeant Stan Kauffman; Dispatcher John Pate; Police Officer Trainee Bill Tyler
Medal of Valor: Officer Brendan Gamble; Sergeant Tanner Muckenthaler
Pete & Carolyn Waldo Community Partnership Award: Lela Cook, Community Health Liaison
Professional Staff of the Year: Code Enforcement Officer Norm Teed
Supervisor of the Year: Sergeant Tanner Muckenthaler
Officer of the Year: Jeremy Dixon
Dixon told Branson Tri-Lakes news it was an honor to serve the Branson community and to be recognized by his fellow officers.
“It was an honor to be recognized by my BPD family,” Dixon said. “I love working in this supportive community.”
