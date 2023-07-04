Branson residents who are interested in helping to make a positive impact on community schools are being invited to attend the next meeting of the Branson Education Foundation.
The foundation works to raise funds to provide items for teachers to use in the classroom, along with volunteering time and talents to help the district in multiple ways. In addition, the foundation also provides scholarships to graduating seniors.
“The Branson Education Foundation believes that a teacher with additional resources creates a better classroom environment, a great classroom produces exceptional students, and exceptional students become outstanding members of the community,” the district said in a recent newsletter.
The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Branson School District Offices, located at 1756 Bee Creek Rd. in Branson.
The Branson R-IV Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, established in 2010 with a stated focus of helping to fund “additional programming within the Branson School District.”
More information about the meeting or the organization can be obtained by emailing info@bransoneducationfoundation.org.
