A nurse at Cox Medical Center Branson is a DAISY Award winner for her efforts to go above and beyond to help an elderly patient during the recent ice and snow storm.
Amber Matzenbacher, a Cancer Center nurse, noticed an elderly patient who was having a rough day with her treatment. Amber heard the patient talking about the weather, and knew when she saw the patient there would be no way that she could clean off her car from what mother nature had been inflicting on the region.
“Amber went outside, without gloves, and cleaned off the patient’s windshields,” the DAISY award nomination reads. “When Amber came in, her hands were red and freezing from all the clearing she did. Amber had overheard the patient’s concern, but we had no idea Amber was out doing this until we saw her out the window.”
The patient said she felt a boost to her spirit when she left treatment and saw that her car had been cleaned off and was ready for her.
“Knowing Amber the way I do, what she did was not a surprise,” her supervisor Jamille Twedt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Amber is one of the most compassionate and beloved nurses in our department. We are blessed to have her as a member of our cancer center family in Branson. Amber truly embodies the type of compassionate and skilled nurse that the Daisy Award recognizes. She is a STAR and I could not be more proud to have her on our team.”
