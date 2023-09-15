Merriam Woods Alderman Meeting Apr 2023.jpg

Merriam Woods Mayor Rusty Ault, shown leading a Board of Aldermen meeting, has submitted his resignation because of health reasons.

 Jason Wert

The mayor of Merriam Woods has submitted his resignation.

Mayor Rusty Ault suffered a medical emergency earlier this year and said in a letter to the city his recovery will require him to relinquish his position as the city’s top official. Ault had previously notified the board of his need to take leave from his mayoral duties, and Mayor Pro Tem Sheila Karges has been serving in Ault’s place.

