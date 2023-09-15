The mayor of Merriam Woods has submitted his resignation.
Mayor Rusty Ault suffered a medical emergency earlier this year and said in a letter to the city his recovery will require him to relinquish his position as the city’s top official. Ault had previously notified the board of his need to take leave from his mayoral duties, and Mayor Pro Tem Sheila Karges has been serving in Ault’s place.
The resignation will be considered by the Board of Aldermen at a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Merriam Woods City Hall. The special meeting will take the place of the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, which was canceled by the board.
In the meeting, the aldermen will also be considering residents who want to serve in open alderman positions and residents who may be interested in serving as the city’s mayor after the formal acceptance of Ault’s resignation.
The board will also be accepting the resignation of Alderman Jody Intravia, who moved out of the city and is no longer eligible to serve.
Residents will have the opportunity to speak to the board about the candidates.
Anyone with questions about the meeting should contact the Merriam Woods City Hall at 417-561-4341.
