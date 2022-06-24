Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
Wynn and Blivin were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for their serious injuries. A passenger in Blivin’s vehicle, Stephanie Wood, 57, of Herculaneum, Missouri, was also seriously injured and transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Both Blivin and Wood were wearing their seat belts and it’s unknown if Wynn was wearing his, according to the online crash report.
