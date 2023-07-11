The area’s only charitable pharmacy has announced one of their staff members completed training to become a Certified Community Health Worker.
A CCHW works with organizations to be a liaison between healthcare and social service organizations and those in the community who need help. Gavin Deel will fill this role for My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy, the state’s only charitable pharmacy located at 1232 Branson Hills Parkway, next to Faith Community Health.
“I took time to meet with Elevate Branson, Taney County Health Department, and others sharing the benefits of a CHW in being a bridge to services and closing the gap of unmet health needs,” Deel said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity given to me by CEimpact’s training and Neighbor’s Pharmacy’s willingness to allow me to help people who are down on their luck. It’s so important for patients to have someone in their corner; I want to be that person.”
Executive Director of NCP, Henry Irvin, believes having a CCHW on the team will enhance their ability to make sure people are getting the medications they truly need for their illnesses.
“Having a trained and certified CHW on the team is an excellent step to expanding the pharmacy’s vision of whole-person care in the community,” Irvin said. “Gavin’s natural talent for seeking and understanding a person’s needs is a crucial skill for a CHW. People need so much more than medication to get and stay well. Having a CHW on staff is part of Neighbor’s Pharmacy’s commitment to excellence in caring for our community.”
NCH’s Board of Directors President Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney said she feels many patients do not even realize there is support available for them.
“Understanding the resources and support in our community is a terrific way to help our patients beyond providing medications and medical care,” Lyons-Burney said. “We often find that our patients cannot connect to viable support simply because they are unaware. Gavin’s role is to be a bridge and continue to walk alongside them as they journey to better health.”
Neighbor’s Pharmacy allows access to prescription medications for qualifying patients for just $10 a month in partnership with Faith Community Health. The pharmacy is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. For more information or to schedule an appointment to visit with Deel, call 417-213-9400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.