Cox Medical Center Branson has recently earned multiple awards from both the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.
The hospital was presented the “Get with the Guidelines” awards as recognition of the system’s commitment to providing the most appropriate treatment to stroke patients based on the nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
“Hospitals are eligible to be recognized by the Get With the Guidelines awards by demonstrating commitment and achievement in quality improvement across various measurement criteria, including the diagnosis and treatment of stroke and cardiac patients at a set level for a designated period, patients receiving education on managing their health and getting a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions, before discharge,” CoxHealth said in a statement.
Cox Medical Center Branson was given the 2023 Stroke Gold Plus Award with the Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
It’s the eighth straight gold plus win for the hospital and the third Type 2 Diabetes honor roll award.
“We feel incredibly blessed to have a team that works so hard every day to provide the best treatment for our patients,” CoxHealth said.
In addition to their repeat awards, the hospital system also won their first Stroke Rural Bronze Award, given to hospitals which meet at least 75% compliance for dealing with patients outside of an urban area.
