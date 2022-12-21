Silver Dollar City will be paying a fine after the death of a worker on July 20, 2022.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration posted a penalty of $14,502 to the park for a “serious” violation. According to OSHA’s website, a serious violation takes place “when the workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, unless the employer did not know or could not have known of the violation.”
Silver Dollar City Publicity Director Lisa Rau released a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News, which explained the park has worked with OSHA to make changes to safety measures.
“The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness,” Rau said. “We have worked with OSHA over the past several months to review the employee accident that took place earlier this year, which included discussions regarding our voluntary revisions to safeguarding measures in restricted areas.
“OSHA has reviewed and accepted these changes, training for which has been implemented with the appropriate personnel.”
The fatal accident was not the only incident this year at Silver Dollar City. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed at the park on the evening of Oct. 26, resulting in multiple minor injuries to passengers and an employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.